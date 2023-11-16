Guilty plea in drunk driving crash that took a Tucson officer's leg

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson man pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to driving drunk and crashing into a Tucson Police officer back in February.

The officer, Officer Kyle Lorenz, had his leg amputated due to the crash. He was working a hit-and-run on Stone and Glenn when Edward Esquibel hit his patrol car.

Esquibel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a serious physical injury, a charge that comes with mandatory prison time. Esquibel will receive sentencing in January.

Lorenz is still with the Tucson Police Department.