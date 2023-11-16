Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Guilty plea in drunk driving crash that took a Tucson officer's leg

Crash happened in February of this year
Officer Kyle Lorenz had his leg amputated as a result of the assault.
stone and glenn.JPG
Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 11:08:38-05

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson man pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to driving drunk and crashing into a Tucson Police officer back in February.

The officer, Officer Kyle Lorenz, had his leg amputated due to the crash. He was working a hit-and-run on Stone and Glenn when Edward Esquibel hit his patrol car.

Esquibel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a serious physical injury, a charge that comes with mandatory prison time. Esquibel will receive sentencing in January.

Lorenz is still with the Tucson Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football