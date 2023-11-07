Watch Now
Eight people arrested in Tucson area illegal street takeover

Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 13:39:09-05

TUCSON, AZ — Eight people were arrested Sunday morning in what Tucson police describe as an illegal street takeover near Kino Parkway and 22nd Street.

Officers responded dispersing the crowd and detaining eight individuals. This event involved the following:

  • Traffic blockage
  • Dangerous donuts
  • Illegal gathering

Four adults and four juveniles were arrested. Two vehicles were also impounded.

Additionally, minors were in possession of alcohol, and a firearm was taken as evidence due to a teen boy being a "prohibited possessor."

