Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Deputy released from hospital after shooting

PCSD Deputy released from hospital and recovering at home after shooting
Posted at 4:36 PM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 18:36:47-05

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the two Deputies who was shot Thursday evening was released from the hospital on Saturday.

He was sent home, surrounded by fellow deputies who cheered him on as he left the hospital.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department shared the good news with a video in a Facebook post.

In the post, they thanked the community for their support saying, "Please keep both of the deputies that were injured in the shooting in your thoughts and prayers."

PCSD has not provided an update on the other deputy or the suspect who were injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61