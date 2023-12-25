Deputy released from hospital after shooting

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the two Deputies who was shot Thursday evening was released from the hospital on Saturday.

He was sent home, surrounded by fellow deputies who cheered him on as he left the hospital.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department shared the good news with a video in a Facebook post.

In the post, they thanked the community for their support saying, "Please keep both of the deputies that were injured in the shooting in your thoughts and prayers."

PCSD has not provided an update on the other deputy or the suspect who were injured in the shooting.

