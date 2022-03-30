Dead horse found tied to tree with hooves bound, Tucson officials investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case of a dead horse found tied to a tree west of Tucson.

Deputies found a dead horse in a desert area near Bopp and Rena roads on Feb. 26. The animal was tied to a tree with its hooves bound and obvious trauma to its head.

Detectives from the Animal Cruelty Unit were notified and took over the investigation.

A professional farrier appeared to have looked after the horse so it's not likely the animal was wild.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-Crime.