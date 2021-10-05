Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

DEA agent killed on train in Tucson identified

items.[0].image.alt
Craig Smith
Amtrak Train shooting
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:33:30-04

TUCSON, AZ — The DEA agent killed in a shootout on an Amtrak train in Tucson has been identified as Mike Garbo, officials say.

Garbo was killed Monday during an inspection in a train car stopped in Tucson.

A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the shooting at the station in the city's downtown that sent panicked passengers running.

The train, traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, stopped shortly before 8 a.m. A regional task force was checking for illegal contraband when shooting erupted minutes later.

The gunman exchanged several rounds with police and was later found dead in the bathroom. There were no other injuries. The train was carrying 137 passengers and 11 crew members.

On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted his condolences to Garbo's family, friends and colleagues. The Governor called the shooting, "a tragedy for our state."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV