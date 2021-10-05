DEA agent killed on train in Tucson identified

TUCSON, AZ — The DEA agent killed in a shootout on an Amtrak train in Tucson has been identified as Mike Garbo, officials say.

Garbo was killed Monday during an inspection in a train car stopped in Tucson.

A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the shooting at the station in the city's downtown that sent panicked passengers running.

The train, traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, stopped shortly before 8 a.m. A regional task force was checking for illegal contraband when shooting erupted minutes later.

The gunman exchanged several rounds with police and was later found dead in the bathroom. There were no other injuries. The train was carrying 137 passengers and 11 crew members.

On Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted his condolences to Garbo's family, friends and colleagues. The Governor called the shooting, "a tragedy for our state."