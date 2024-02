TUCSON, AZ — Christopher Clements has been found guilty on all counts in the murder retrial of Isabel Celis, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and second-degree burglary.

Clements became a suspect in 2017 when he told the FBI he could lead investigators to Celis' remains in return for having unrelated charges dropped.

A jury deadlocked last year on whether Christopher Clements kidnapped and killed 6-year-old Isabel Celis.