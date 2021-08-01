Bulky garbage crowds alleyways in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Across the Jefferson Park Neighborhood, you'll find couches, mattresses, and other bulky items of furniture lining alleyways.

Residents say that as kids come back to the University of Arizona for the fall semester, the furniture from off-campus housing ends up along their yards.

"It's horrible," Karan Schreiber, a resident of the neighborhood said. Schreiber added that one couch near her house had been sitting in her alley for nearly three months.

The city says that they do a brush and bulky cleanup twice a year. They schedule the cleanup in areas near the neighborhood for August 30 to remove some of the excess furniture that comes with new students.

However, there are other options as well. Neighbors can pay $55 to have an extra brush and bulky cleanup. They can also file a code enforcement report or an illegal dumping report with the city. Another option is to request a neighborhood cleanup dumpster.

"We will provide roll-off dumpsters for people for the neighborhoods," Christina Palsgrove with Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department said. "We set them out in the areas they designate, and anyone can come dispose of things in those and then we will haul them away. Those are provided at no charge."

If you are looking at getting more information on these programs, click here.