Border patrol agent airlifted to hospital after being hit south of Tucson during pursuit

TUCSON, AZ — A Border Patrol agent was injured at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle at the State Route 86 checkpoint southwest of Tucson.

The vehicle was being pursued by Tohono O'odham Police, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agent hit was flown to Banner University Medical Center for treatment but is expected to survive.

The FBI says three people including the driver were inside the vehicle before it later crashed at Ajo and Mission in Tucson. Two people from the vehicle have been taken into custody while the other remains "outstanding," according to the FBI.

It's unclear what initiated the pursuit.

The FBI is continuing its investigation into the matter. They say tips can be called into 1-800-CALL-FBI.