Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Border patrol agent airlifted to hospital after being hit south of Tucson during pursuit

One person is in custody, one ran from the scene and hasn't been located
A Border Patrol agent was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the State Route 86 checkpoint near Three Points. The incident concluded in Tucson at Mission and Ajo.
CBP.jpg
Posted at 1:24 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 15:35:57-05

TUCSON, AZ — A Border Patrol agent was injured at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle at the State Route 86 checkpoint southwest of Tucson.

The vehicle was being pursued by Tohono O'odham Police, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agent hit was flown to Banner University Medical Center for treatment but is expected to survive.

The FBI says three people including the driver were inside the vehicle before it later crashed at Ajo and Mission in Tucson. Two people from the vehicle have been taken into custody while the other remains "outstanding," according to the FBI.

It's unclear what initiated the pursuit.

The FBI is continuing its investigation into the matter. They say tips can be called into 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61