Attorney for Tucson man detained by FBI says client has 'no link' to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

TUCSON, AZ — An attorney for a Tucson man and his mother is speaking out after both were detained during an FBI investigation last week, clarifying that his clients have no connection to the high-profile kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

In a statement released, Chris Scileppi of Scileppi Law confirmed that his client, Luke Daley, was the subject of two search warrants served on February 13, 2026.

While both Daley and his mother were detained by law enforcement during the execution of those warrants, Scileppi emphasized that neither individual was arrested or charged.

The search comes as the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie.

Scileppi’s statement explicitly distances Daley from the case, stating he has no link to Guthrie or information regarding her abduction.

Statement from Chris Scileppi of Scileppi Law: Representing mother & son detained by FBI

"Scileppi Law can confirm that Luke Daley was the subject of two search warrants issued and served on February 13, 2026. Mr. Daley and his mother were both detained by law enforcement while the search warrants were being executed. Neither Mr. Daley nor his mother were arrested in connection to this case or any other. Mr. Daley has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping. Like the entire Tucson community, both Mr. Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed."