Tucson's COVID-19 employee vaccine mandate violates state law, Arizona Attorney General says

TUCSON — The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that the City of Tucson must rescind its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees.

In a release, officials said the city of Tucson must rescind or amend the order issued or it would "lose millions of dollars in state funding."

“Tucson’s vaccine mandate is illegal, and the city could be held liable for attempting to force employees to take it against their beliefs,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “COVID-19 vaccinations should be a choice, not a government mandate.”

Following an investigation into SB 1487, officials said the mandate violates state law and the city could not require employees to get the vaccine.

Tucson city officials issued the mandate which stated that city employees would either receive the COVID-19 vaccine by August 24 or face a five-day suspension without pay.

Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order in August strengthening enforcement against coronavirus vaccine mandates.