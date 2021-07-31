TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 13-year-old boy drowned in a waterfall in Rio Rico Thursday night.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway says it started when multiple 911 calls reported two teens in the water at Josephine Canyon.

The Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue unit scoured the area on the ground while Davis-Monthan Air Force Base used a helicopter to hoist up a 17-year-old to safety.

While the helicopter was searching the area, they spotted the body of 13-year-old Samuel Gonzalez in the wash.

The 55th and 48th Rescue Squadrons responded to the rescue in an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter.