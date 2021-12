SELLS, AZ — A search is underway for a missing 4-year-old boy in southern Arizona.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, the toddler was reported missing in the San Isidro area of the Schuk Toak District, about 50 miles southwest of Tucson.

The Tohono O'odham Police Department has been searching for the child along with partnering agencies.

A large law enforcement presence is expected in the area until further notice and community members avoid the area while crews continue searching for the boy.