Reward offered for arson suspect sought in Salt Fire on San Carlos Reservation

BYLAS, AZ — A $10,00 reward is being offered for information on an arson suspect sought in the Salt Fire in Bylas, Arizona that started burning last week.

In a Facebook post, the San Carlos Apache Forest Resources said the fire was set around 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.

Officials say the fire began somewhere east of the Bylas rodeo grounds and grew quickly due to high winds and drought conditions.

The fire remains 35% contained and has burned over 3,000 acres as of Sunday. Homes were threatened and residents were evacuated for a short time.

Authorities said electricity was lost for a short period.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) involved in the Salt Fire is asked to call WeTip at 1-800-472-7766.