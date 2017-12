Scottsdale is the fourth best city in the country when it comes to keeping up with your New Year's resolutions, according to a new study by WalletHub.com.

The study looked at 52 factors in 182 cities across the country, from the number of fast food restaurants and gyms to the average cost of a wedding.

Of the other Arizona cities that made the list:

Chandler ranked 27th

Tempe ranked 37th

Gilbert ranked 38th

Phoenix ranked 39th

Peoria ranked 49th

Mesa ranked 69th

Tucson ranked 83rd

Glendale ranked 92nd

Overall, Seattle placed first followed by San Francisco and San Diego.

According to the American Psychological Association, making small changes at first, establishing a support system and not getting discouraged if you make a mistake are keys to achieving a goal.