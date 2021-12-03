Arizona corrections system boosting security after 2 inmates escapes in January

FLORENCE, AZ — After two inmates found a way to escape from a state prison in Florence, Arizona and managed to evade authorities for five days in January, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is enhancing its security measures at that prison.

The additional security measures include more fencing, reinforced gates, detection systems, enhanced storage system requirements, and annual inspections by the Inspector General, according to a news release.

Ten months ago, ABC15 requested public records about the inmates' escape and eventual capture. ADCRR informed ABC15 that those documents — approximately 1,500 pages — were ready for release on Friday, 15 minutes before ADOC issued its news release. ABC15 is working to review those documents and will have additional details and reporting throughout the day.

John B. Charpiot and David T. Harmon escaped from the South Unit of the ADCRR's medium-security prison complex in Florence on Jan. 23. They were captured outside of Coolidge, Arizona, on January 28.

Officials said Charpiot and Harmon knocked down an A/C unit and broke through a prison wall to gain access to a tool shed. The two inmates then stole bolt cutters, wire snips, and other items that were used to cut through the facility's fencing. Those items were found outside the prison complex, officials previously said.

The inmates were discovered missing following the evening count on January 23. The last time officials had accounted for them was four hours earlier at the 4 p.m. count.

Charpiot was incarcerated in 2011 and serving a 35-year sentence following convictions for child molestation and sexual abuse charges, according to the ADCRR. Harmon was convicted of kidnapping and second-degree burglary and was admitted in 2012, the start of a 100-year sentence.

“Public safety is always our top priority,” said ADCRR Director David Shinn, in a written statement. “In order to safeguard against such an event happening in the future, we immediately began a wide-ranging, in-depth review and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape and we have implemented several system-wide changes going forward.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.