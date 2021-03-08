One dead after boating accident at Bartlett Lake

One person died after being involved in a boating accident at Bartlett Lake Monday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to a two-boat crash near Rattlesnake Cove.

One of the boats had two people on board and the other boat had one occupant.

Officials say the boat with the single occupant, driven by 65-year-old Matthew Burlington, was traveling against the traffic pattern and veered directly into the path of a second boat occupied by a 61-year-old and 72-year-old.

The second boat reportedly ramped over Burlington's boat and all three people were ejected into the water.

The two other men suffered minor injuries, but Burlington died after life-threatening injuries suffered upon impact.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor but the accident remains under investigation.