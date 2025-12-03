New jaguar spotted in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — The University of Arizona Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center (WCC) has found a new jaguar in the United States.

According to a press release from the WCC, the jaguar was photographed on three different days in southern Arizona last month. This is the fifth jaguar known to be in Arizona since 2011.

The University of Arizona’s The Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center has 15 years of scientific monitoring and the powerful role of community-driven conservation in the protection of rare wildlife. They've had a total of 220 detections of the previous four individual jaguars since monitoring began in 2011. A powerful reminder that jaguars are still moving through corridors that connect the borderlands.