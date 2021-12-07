Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona News

Actions

Missing 9-year-old boy last seen in San Tan Valley Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
missing san tan valley kid.png
Posted at 9:38 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 23:38:00-05

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Sheriff deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen in San Tan Valley Monday.

In a tweet, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Hunter Cauley ran away from his San Tan Valley home just before 6 p.m.

He is described as 4 feet 7 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 75 pounds.

Hunter was last seen wearing a green camo jacket and a camo backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111 if he is seen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV