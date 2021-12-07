Missing 9-year-old boy last seen in San Tan Valley Monday

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Sheriff deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen in San Tan Valley Monday.

In a tweet, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Hunter Cauley ran away from his San Tan Valley home just before 6 p.m.

PCSO is searching for 9yo Hunter Cauley, who ran away from his San Tan Valley home around 5:40pm Monday. He has brown hair and eyes, weights 75 lbs and is 4’7”. Last see wearing a green camo jacket and a camo backpack.



Please call 520-866-5111 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/4lOVWsVXiS — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 7, 2021

He is described as 4 feet 7 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 75 pounds.

Hunter was last seen wearing a green camo jacket and a camo backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-866-5111 if he is seen.