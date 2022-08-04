Migrant dead, another hurt after being hit by tractor-trailer trying to flee traffic stop near Eloy

ELOY, AZ — A migrant is dead and another is hurt after they were hit by a tractor-trailer allegedly trying to flee a traffic stop near Eloy.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 10 westbound at milepost 211, near Eloy.

Then, six to seven people ran from the vehicle and through the median across the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Two of the people were struck by a tractor-trailer, DPS said.

One of the two people hit was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a Tucson hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the tractor-trailer fled the scene but was later found on the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at mile marker 219.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is reportedly being investigated for DUI/Drugs.

The other people in the vehicle that was pulled over were not located.