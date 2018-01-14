Maricopa police utilizing new drone to assist officers in the field

MARICOPA, AZ - The Maricopa Police Department's new $23,000 drone has completed two successful missions, according to program manager Ricardo Alvarado.
A YouTube video posted on the department's Twitter account shows the drone being used to assist firefighters during a recent call to a church. Alvarado said the drone's thermal FLIR camera surveyed the roof for hot spots in case firefighters needed to ventilate.
The UAS was also used to assist patrol officers tracking a car they thought was stolen.
"We were able to lead them in and maintain coverage over the top,” said Alvarado.
Maricopa is using a modified DJI Matrice 600 UAV. It is made of carbon fiber and equipped with six propellers. Alvarado said the unit could lose two of its propellers and still stay airborne.