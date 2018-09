MARICOPA, AZ - Maricopa High School is taking extra precautions after an anonymous school threat was posted online.

The principal for Maricopa High School sent a letter to families early Tuesday morning about the situation.

The letter states the threat is similar to other recent school threats in the Valley.

Maricopa police said the threat was received overnight. They are working with the FBI and other agencies to find out who is responsible.

The campus will remain open on Tuesday and there will be additional officers on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Students are being asked to leave their backpacks at home. Bags brought to school will be stored with school administration.

If you choose to keep your child at home today, the student will not be penalized for the absence. Report the absence to the school at 568-8100.