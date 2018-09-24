Police investigating threat to Mountain Pointe High School

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a threat posted on social media toward Mountain Pointe High School.

ABC15 received multiple messages from concerned Valley residents showing a screenshot of a post with a weapon, threatening violence toward students at the Ahwatukee-area school on Monday.

According to a message online by the Tempe Union High School District, school officials immediately notified police about the threat. Police have reportedly received many calls about the threat from concerned citizens.

The district also says police are asking only those with additional information about the threat to contact law enforcement, as they are aware and actively investigating. They have yet to determine whether the threat is credible.

They say the threat does not appear to be related to a threat posted last week by another student.

School is still planned to be in session on Monday. Extra officers will be on campus and additional security will be assigned by the district.

The school provided the following information on Monday morning for parents and students:

Students who come to school must wear IDs

Students are asked to leave backpacks at home . There will be a bag check for students who have after-school activities and need to bring other items

. There will be a bag check for students who have after-school activities and need to bring other items Girls are asked to bring small or clear purses if necessary

Parents are asked to excuse students who will be absent by contacting the absence line

Teachers will be instructed to not penalize students who are absent

Mountain Pointe High School is located near 44th Street and Knox Road.

Just days ago, two teenagers were charged with felonies after posting threats online toward Mesa schools.

Mesa police said in both incidents officers determined that the teens had no weapons or reasonable means to obtain any weapons. One reportedly posted the threat as a dare, and the other said it was just a joke. Mesa police said they serve as a reminder that "'jokes' of this type will not be tolerated."