Police investigating threat to Mountain Pointe High School

The district also says police are asking only those with additional information about the threat to contact law enforcement, as they are aware and actively investigating. They have yet to determine whether the threat is credible.
They say the threat does not appear to be related to a threat posted last week by another student.
School is still planned to be in session on Monday. Extra officers will be on campus and additional security will be assigned by the district.
The school provided the following information on Monday morning for parents and students:
Students who come to school must wear IDs
Students are asked to leave backpacks at home. There will be a bag check for students who have after-school activities and need to bring other items
Girls are asked to bring small or clear purses if necessary
Parents are asked to excuse students who will be absent by contacting the absence line
Teachers will be instructed to not penalize students who are absent
Mountain Pointe High School is located near 44th Street and Knox Road.
Mesa police said in both incidents officers determined that the teens had no weapons or reasonable means to obtain any weapons. One reportedly posted the threat as a dare, and the other said it was just a joke. Mesa police said they serve as a reminder that "'jokes' of this type will not be tolerated."