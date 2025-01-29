Man shot by Maricopa PD officers Wednesday morning

MARICOPA, AZ — A shooting involving Maricopa Police Department officers is under investigation.

Police officials tell ABC15 that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a neighborhood near Bowlin and Porter roads for a call for service.

While at the scene, a man was shot by officers and taken to a Valley hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Details of what led to the shooting haven't been provided.

The Pinal Regional Special Investigations Unit and Pinal County Sheriff's Office are investigating.