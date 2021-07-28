Former Maricopa teacher arrested on aggravated assault charges involving minor

MARICOPA, AZ — A former Maricopa teacher was arrested last week on aggravated assault charges.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office says Dominic Bailin, 49, was arrested last week on charges including aggravated assault on a minor.

PCSO

Bailin was a teacher within the Maricopa Unified School District.

The Maricopa Unified School District released the following statement on Bailin's arrest:

"On April 8, 2021, Maricopa Unified School District received information that an employee may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a District student. When the District became aware that he committed a reportable offense, he was removed from contact with students, and his employment ended. The District initiated an internal investigation and reported allegations of misconduct to the Maricopa Police Department and the Arizona Department of Education according to District policy and practice.

Student safety is a high priority of the Maricopa Unified School District. The District’s policies concerning staff conduct with students are strictly enforced. The District will continue to cooperate with state and local law enforcement as needed, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

This is an active investigation therefore, the Maricopa Unified School District cannot provide further information on this matter."