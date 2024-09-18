Elevated fluoride levels found in Maricopa water

MARICOPA, AZ — Natalie Davis and her family have called Maricopa home for the past three years.

In those three years, she and her family, including three children under the age of nine, have been drinking their tap water with little worry until Natalie received a letter from her water provider, Global Water Resources (GWR).

The company stated it had sent a letter to roughly 50,000 of its customers in Maricopa, alerting them about elevated levels of fluoride in their drinking water.

According to the letter, children’s teeth may become discolored if fluoride levels exceed 2 milligrams per liter. The letter indicated that fluoride levels have exceeded 2 milligrams per liter since late 2023. Davis found out about it on Monday.

The letter also advised that children under nine should get their water from other sources to avoid potential staining and pitting of their teeth.

"We're paying a high amount of money for our water. We should be able to consume it," Davis told ABC15. "It's crazy to me that they're basically telling us to get bottled water for our kids and not consume the water we're paying a lot for."

Global Water Resources' Chief Operating Officer, Chris Krygier, told ABC15 that they understand why customers would have questions but stated that the amount of fluoride, which is a naturally occurring mineral in soil and water, meets the primary regulations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

"It's something we're still continuously monitoring and evaluating, and since it's naturally occurring, you have to constantly be on top of it," Krygier said.

GWR added that a new well in Maricopa is now online, which should help lower fluoride levels. Time will tell if that works, but GWR reiterated that the water is safe to drink for everyone, including children.