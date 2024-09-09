Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Maricopa High School, 14-year-old arrested in separate threat in Surprise

MARICOPA, AZ — Maricopa High School is on lockdown due to a bomb threat on Monday afternoon.

Officials with the City of Maricopa confirm they are investigating a bomb threat but have not found a bomb at this time.

Police are "taking proper measures to ensure the safety of all the students and staff of the high school," officials tell ABC15.

ABC15 will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

In a separate incident Monday, a 14-year-old student was arrested for making online threats of violence toward Valley Vista High School in Surprise. The School Resource Officer took that student into custody without incident and the student was unarmed. The teen allegedly told police he made the threats as a "dare." That student faces charges of making a terroristic threat, and disorderly conduct.