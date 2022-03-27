Man shot and killed by Maricopa police Sunday morning

MARICOPA, AZ — A man reportedly armed with a gun was shot and killed by Maricopa police Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near Porter and Smith Enke roads sometime before 9:30 a.m.

Police originally received a call about a man in the area with a gun who was making threats.

When authorities arrived on scene, they made contact with the man, who they then shot.

It is unclear what events led up to the shooting and it is unclear if the man was armed when police arrived on scene.

Officials say all officers are "safe."

Crews transported the man to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

This marks the 15th media-reported police shooting in the Valley so far this year.