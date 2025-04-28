Man dead after shooting involving officers in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — A man is dead after a domestic-violence situation led to a shooting involving officers in Cottonwood, Arizona, on Sunday evening.

Cottonwood police were first called to a home near Viejo Drive and Fir Street for reports of a domestic violence incident.

While officers were working to safely remove everyone from the home, a man with a shotgun "emerged" from the home, leading to the shooting.

He died at the scene, and officers recovered the shotgun found next to him.

Police say no officers were hurt.

No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.