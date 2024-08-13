Injured hiker found after going missing from Gold Canyon trailhead

GOLD CANYON, AZ — A missing hiker was found a day after going missing east of the Valley.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old hiker left home around 5 a.m. on Monday to go for a hike in Gold Canyon. When she failed to return home, authorities were notified and began their search.

The hiker’s vehicle was found at the Cloudview Trailhead.

Search-and-rescue teams located the hiker Tuesday morning and said she had suffered from heat and fall-related injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“We applaud our Search and Rescue teams along with (DPS) for their assistance,” said PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Had the victim spent any more time in the desert, we may not have had this positive outcome.”

No further information was immediately available about the hiker or her disappearance.