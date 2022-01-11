Former President Donald Trump event to be held Saturday in Florence, guest speakers announced

FLORENCE, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a Save America rally in Florence this Saturday with multiple guest speakers including Mike Lindell, Dr. Kelli Ward, and other state representatives.
Event organizers confirmed Tuesday that gates would open at 8 a.m. and doors would open at 2 p.m. for the 4:30 p.m. event on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Canyon Moon Ranch.
Trump is set to speak at 7 p.m.
Guest speakers at the event were also announced Tuesday. The list includes:
- Kari Lake, Donald J. Trump Endorsed Candidate for Governor of Arizona
- State Representative Mark Finchem, State Representative from Arizona's 11th District and Donald J. Trump Endorsed Candidate for Secretary of State of Arizona
- Representative Paul Gosar, US Representative from Arizona's 4th Congressional District
- Representative Andy Biggs, US Representative from Arizona's 5th Congressional District
- Representative Debbie Lesko, US Representative from Arizona's 8th Congressional District
- Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona
- Dr. Alveda King, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Advisory Board Member
- Boris Epshteyn, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Strategic Advisor and Advisory Board Member
- Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow
"This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump's unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes," the event organizers said in a press release.
General admission tickets are available online.