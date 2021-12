FLORENCE, AZ — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Florence in mid January, according to a release.

The rally is expected to take place at the Country Thunder festival grounds in Florence on January 15.

Gates are expected to open at 8 a.m. on January 15, with live entertainment beginning at 2 p.m. and "pre-program speakers" will deliver remarks at 5 p.m.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m., according to a release.

Individuals can register for tickets online here.