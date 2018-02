FLORENCE, AZ - Deputies from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public to come forward with any information in connection with a cold case murder investigation in Florence.

According to PCSO, on February 13, 2009, deputies responded to a home near Hunt Highway and Hiller Road where they found 49-year-old Carolynn Herrera badly injured in her bedroom.

Her boyfriend made the initial call to 9-1-1 and said he thought there was a break-in, according to deputies.

Herrera was flown to a Scottsdale hospital where she died from her injuries.

Following an autopsy, it was determined that she died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Deputies say through their investigation there was no evidence of a burglary.

Investigators have exhausted all leads and are now asking for anyone with information to call them at (520) 866-5111.