Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsFlorence News

Actions

Inmate attacked and killed in Florence prison, department officials investigating

items.[0].image.alt
Department of Corrections
Kenneth Thomspon Murder.png
Posted at 4:26 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 18:31:15-05

FLORENCE, AZ — Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry are investigating after an inmate was killed Wednesday in a Florence facility.

Kenneth W. Thompson, 38, was found after an "attack" in ASPC–Eyman, the Florence men's prison where he was housed, and where crews began life-saving efforts, according to ADCRR.

Officials then evaluated Thompson before contacting Florence Fire Department who pronounced him dead just after 1 p.m.

ADCRR did not release additional details on when Thompson was discovered or what injuries he had sustained in the incident.

Prison investigators identified two inmates who are believed to be responsible for the attack against Thompson and an investigation is underway, officials said in a statement.

The identification of the two likely involved inmates have not yet been released.

Thompson was serving life in prison in connection to a 2012 double homicide where two dead bodies were discovered in a Prescott Valley house that was on fire.

Thompson's charges included two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson, and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV