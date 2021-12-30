Inmate attacked and killed in Florence prison, department officials investigating

FLORENCE, AZ — Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry are investigating after an inmate was killed Wednesday in a Florence facility.

Kenneth W. Thompson, 38, was found after an "attack" in ASPC–Eyman, the Florence men's prison where he was housed, and where crews began life-saving efforts, according to ADCRR.

Officials then evaluated Thompson before contacting Florence Fire Department who pronounced him dead just after 1 p.m.

ADCRR did not release additional details on when Thompson was discovered or what injuries he had sustained in the incident.

Prison investigators identified two inmates who are believed to be responsible for the attack against Thompson and an investigation is underway, officials said in a statement.

The identification of the two likely involved inmates have not yet been released.

Thompson was serving life in prison in connection to a 2012 double homicide where two dead bodies were discovered in a Prescott Valley house that was on fire.

Thompson's charges included two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson, and tampering with evidence.