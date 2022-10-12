Execution date announced for Arizona death row inmate Murray Hopper

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that they will move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hopper.

The AG's office filed a motion with the Arizona Supreme Court for a warrant of execution for 76-year-old Hopper who was sentenced to death in 1983.

On December 31, 1980, Hooper was among three men who murdered two people and severely injured a third at a Phoenix home.

Hopper's execution is scheduled for November 16 in Florence according to court documents.

Hooper along with William Bracy and Edward McCall went to the home of Patrick and Marilyn Redmond and forced them, as well as Marilyn's mother Helen Phelps, into a bedroom at gunpoint.

The three victims were robbed of jewelry and money, were bound, and shot in the head. Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps died from their injuries. Marilyn Redmond survived and eventually helped identify the three killers.

Bracy, Hooper, and McCall were all convicted of the murders. Bracy and McCall died before their sentences could be carried out, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Hooper will be the third death row inmate to be executed since the state restarted executions.