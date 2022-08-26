Arizona AG files motion for warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General's Office is looking to move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper.

The AG's office filed a motion with the Arizona Supreme Court for a warrant of execution for the 76-year-old who was sentenced to death in 1983.

On December 31, 1980, Hooper was among three men who murdered two people and severely injured a third at a Phoenix home.

Hooper as well as William Bracy and Edward McCall went to the home of Patrick and Marilyn Redmond and forced them, as well as Marilyn’s mother Helen Phelps, into a bedroom at gunpoint.

The three victims were robbed of jewelry and money, were bound, and shot in the head. Patrick Redmond and Helen Phelps died from their injuries. Marilyn Redmond survived and eventually helped identify the three killers.

Bracy, Hooper, and McCall were all convicted of the murders. Bracy and McCall died before their sentences could be carried out, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

A hearing to consider the motion is scheduled for October 12. If granted, Hooper would be the third execution warrant issued in Arizona this year.