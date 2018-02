FLORENCE, AZ - A 31-year-old inmate's death in Florence is being investigated as a suspected homicide, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Authorities say Michael Arvizo was found unresponsive in his assigned two-man cell at ASPC-Eyman just after 11:15 p.m. on Monday.

Arvizo was pronounced dead shortly after staff and paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

Corrections officials say their criminal investigators suspect foul play was involved in his death and a suspect has been identified.

The department said they plan to pursue criminal prosecution in the incident.

Arvizo returned to ADC's custody in 2017 after he was sentenced to six years in state prison for child/adult abuse out of Maricopa County, authorities said.