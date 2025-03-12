Watch Now
Fire breaks out at Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds overnight

The fire will not impact weekend festivities, a spokesperson says
A fire broke out at the Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds overnight, prompting a first-alarm response from emergency crews.
Renaissance fair grounds fire
GOLD CANYON, AZ — A fire broke out at the Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds overnight, prompting a first-alarm response from emergency crews.

Firefighters from Superstition Fire and Medical District, Mesa, and Gilbert were called to the scene in Gold Canyon around 10 p.m. Tuesday when the blaze started.

Superstition Fire and Medical District said the fire was in a "large steel commercial building." The fire has since been extinguished, but crews are working to put out hot spots.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Renaissance Festival says the fire impacted a backstage storage area, and no injuries were reported.

"Everybody is OK and we are planning for a beautiful festival weekend this Saturday and Sunday, and we are open through March 30th," the spokesperson said, noting that there will be no schedule or event changes due to the fire.

