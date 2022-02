A minor earthquake rattled the Roosevelt Lake area Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude quake was recorded northeast of the Valley around 6:30 a.m.

The USGS said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5.4 kilometers.

While the quake was recorded by USGS technology, as of early Saturday afternoon, there were no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake on the USGS site or any reports of damage.