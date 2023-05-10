Crew completes simulated mission to outer space in a pressurized habitat at Biosphere 2

It was the first quest of its kind, with a mission to learn more about living and working on the moon or Mars.

On April 27, a four-person crew was sealed inside the Space Analog for the Moon and Mars (SAM) for six days in Oracle, Arizona, for the Inclusion 1 mission.

The goal of the mission was to simulate the physical reality of being far from Earth. The crew went into the mission with no access to the outside world, aside from the ability to email their families.

SAM is a highly specialized, air-tight facility just steps away from the iconic dome at the University of Arizona's Biosphere 2. It was created to study what it might be like to live and work on the surface of the moon or Mars.

"I think the most important thing that we learned is that it works,” said Bailey Burns, a mission engineer for Inclusion 1.

Burns, a Blue Origin aerospace systems engineer, focused on environmental control and life support systems while conducting the mission.

"This is definitely a viable thing that we are doing here,” Burns said. “The life support systems. It all worked, the water systems, there are things that we can improve upon but overall, we can do this."

The crew lived with reduced air pressure as they might on the moon or Mars inside a 1,100-square-foot space that included places to eat, grow food, sleep, and use the restroom.

They also washed, cooked, and stayed hydrated with roughly 60 gallons of water over the course of the six-day mission.

Mission Medical Officer, Dr. Eiman Jahangir, who is also a cardiologist, said he believes research for projects like Inclusion I is important for space exploration.

"Let's say a researcher has an idea that they think would be great to do for NASA astronauts,” Dr. Jahangir said. “By demonstrating it here, you have more information that you can then take to NASA and say, ‘Hey, look. We've proven this! We think this will really work.’ Before they spend all that money, time, energy and actually send it up to space, we know it's going to have some chance of actually working."

Dr. Jahangir, also a space enthusiast and two-time NASA astronaut candidate finalist, told ABC15, "That's the beauty of this place because it really does provide a stepping-stone as we move towards traveling to the Moon or Mars."

A second crew will enter SAM for a mission called Inclusion II on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

For more information on the Inclusion missions, click here.

For ticket information, visit biosphere2.org.

IF YOU GO:

University of Arizona Biosphere

232540 S Biosphere Rd.

Oracle, AZ 85623

520-621-4800