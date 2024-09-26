Pinal County hopes emergency drill can save lives

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Practice makes perfect, and in the case of a multi-agency drill in Pinal County, first responders hope it could save lives.

They practiced a mass casualty situation of a train spilling hazardous materials resulting in 50 victims on Wednesday.

Everything is simulated, even blood on the acting victims, helping the Banner hospital staff in Casa Grande experience all parts of emergency response.

KNXV

“It’s really important to practice this now while we have time to make mistakes," Andy Brady with Banner Emergency Management said.

The "victims" are high school students from Queen Creek who are part of a medical club at school.

Sailia Uyleman says she wants to be a neurosurgeon, and seeing hospital operations up close was very exciting.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“I really like hands-on learning experiences. That’s how I learn best," Uyleman said.

Thirty agencies were part of the exercise. With that many people involved, making sure the communication is clear is one of Banner's highest priorities.

“As technology changes, we really need to figure out - do we go back to paper, do we use computers, cell phones, radios, how do we communicate top to bottom so we don’t make mistakes?" Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Bannister explained.

KNXV

Dr. Bannister says learning from today will prepare the team for whatever comes tomorrow.

“Success is, we have successfully managed this event," Dr. Bannister said. "We’re able to take care of patients and people that need our help.”