Pilot hurt after small plane crashes near Casa Grande Municipal Airport

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A pilot is injured after his plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at Casa Grande Municipal Airport on Friday afternoon.

Casa Grande Fire officials say they were called to the city's airport around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a plane attempting to make an emergency landing after the plane's engine failed.

Firefighters arrived and found the aircraft overturned just outside the airport.

While the small single-engine plane was found upside down, there was no visible smoke or fire.

The pilot, who was flying between Tucson and Phoenix, was able to get out of the plane on his own.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Casa Grande Fire.

No one else was on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating what led up to the crash.