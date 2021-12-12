Family of woman, unborn child killed in Chandler crash speaks out

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

Now, the victim’s mother-in-law is speaking out, for the first time, with ABC15.

That deadly crash happened in Chandler near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

The family tells ABC15 things will never be the same.

“It breaks my heart to know that she won’t be able to see her daughter grow and, you know, that’s something that was taken from her baby. She won’t have her mother anymore,” said Anna Cruz.

Cruz is the mother-in-law of Beatrice Gonzalez. She says Beatrice was on her way home when the crash happened.

“No one deserves to have their life taken by some irresponsible person. He had choices and he made the wrong choice,” added Cruz.

Officials identified the driver who slammed into the car Beatrice was in as 33-year-old Roland Enos.

Officials say he had a blood-alcohol content level of more than three times the legal limit.

Enos has since been arrested.

“And I’ll never get to see my baby. My unborn grandbaby. So that really hurts,” Cruz told ABC15 in tears.

Cruz says Beatrice was in the back seat of the car, with her one-year-old child, Ariza Sofia Cruz Gonzalez, sitting next to her.

“Her daughter is not ever going to see her again. She cries for her mom. She cries for her all the time,” added Cruz.

Cruz says Ariza meant the world to Beatrice.

She was her mom’s pride and joy and is currently being cared for by her maternal grandparents.

“She was a wonderful mother. She was a…a loving person. She would do everything for anybody,” said Beatrice’s mother-in-law.

Now Beatrice’s family is left picking up the pieces.

“His family still has him, but we don’t have her or our baby. It’s a pain that will maybe mend itself years later but, you know, it’ll take its time. All we want is for justice to be served,” Cruz told ABC15.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help lay Beatrice and her unborn baby to rest.

“I love you mija (my daughter in Spanish). I wish I could see you one more time. Your family, your mom, your sisters, they all love you, and we’re all going to miss her,” said Cruz.