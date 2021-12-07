Watch
Traffic

Actions

Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Ocotillo Road and Arizona Avenue crash on Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Police lights
Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 15:08:16-05

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed, and another person was injured in a crash involving drunk driver in Chandler early Sunday morning, according to court paperwork.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, 33-year-old Roland Enos was driving his vehicle southbound on Arizona Avenue when he crashed into the back of another vehicle, court documents state.

A pregnant woman inside the other vehicle, Beatrice Gonzalez, was injured in the crash and was pronounced dead by crews on the scene, according to court paperwork. The unborn child did not survive.

The driver, along with two other passengers, were transported to nearby hospitals.

Enos, who was taken to a local hospital and was not injured in the crash, had a BAC of .282, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Following his release from the hospital, Enos was taken into custody and charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault, and two counts of endangerment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV