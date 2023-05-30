Boaters flock to Bartlett Lake on Memorial Day, finding underwater 'treasures'

Bartlett Lake Marina was a popular spot for boat rentals this Memorial Day.

"We decided to do something different. We've never been on a boat or on the water, so it was a good experience for us," says Rob Harris, who rented a boat for the holiday.

Marina owner Bryan Church tells us they are the only family-owned marina still in the Phoenix area. It's something he is very proud of.

"It started with my brother and I in the mid-80s. We sent a letter to the Forest Service — 'to whom it may concern, we'd like to build a marina here.' So, 30 years later... we were an overnight success," says Church.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office tells us they had no major incidents on Bartlett Lake on Monday. But a past incident, related to rising waters, is still drawing major attention months later. There are two RVs that went underwater in March and they are still there. Many people are now calling them underwater treasures.

"People jumping off of them, on top of them… even wakeboarders starting on the top of it and jumping off and finishing out the ride. So, it's kind of crazy, kind of cool," says Cody Carlson.

It's an unexpected lake activity — one that is not recommended by authorities for safety reasons. We're told it's the responsibility of the RV owner to have it removed. We're told there are also three trucks that have been stranded as well because of the rising water levels earlier this year.

The marina shop saw 1,500 people over the holiday weekend. It's been their biggest day of the year. Although, not as many people as last year.

"From a boating standpoint, it's been great; from a camping standpoint the lake is too full, and I hate to say that... when you live in the desert to have too much water. But when the lake is down about 15 feet, that's a much more friendly atmosphere for the campers," says Church.