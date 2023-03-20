Camper submerged following flooding at Bartlett Lake Saturday morning

A wet weekend left one couple in a potentially deadly situation.

According to a Facebook post from Med Skeens, his son saved his life by "pounding" on the door at 3 a.m. to let him know the camper was underwater.

According to reports, campers were told by rangers to move campsites 15 feet up because they were opening the dam gates on Friday.

Campers reportedly moved beyond the recommended site to 20-25 feet thinking that distance would be sufficient.

Reports say the couple was aware of and monitoring the water level, but between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday, it became "out of control."

Aerial footage of Bartlett Lake Monday morning showed a flooded area and the 'Minnie Winnie' camper, as well as at least one other, stuck in the water.

ABC15 reached out to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and MSCO officials say they were not assisting any stuck campers.