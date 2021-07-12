Authorities search for missing Pennsylvania woman last seen in Sun Lakes

SUN LAKES, AZ — Officials in Arizona said a Pennsylvania woman who was visiting family in Sun Lakes, a neighborhood south of Phoenix, over the weekend has been reported missing.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said 53-year-old Julie Anne Cappetta arrived from Pennsylvania on July 1 to visit her dad in Sun Lakes.

On Saturday morning, Cappetta left her father's house near Dobson and Riggs roads to go for a walk but had not returned hours later when her dad came home.

Her dad told police that his daughter has gone on walks with him before, but was not familiar with the entire area. The woman left the home without her cell phone, purse, money, or identification, according to MCSO.

She is described as 5 feet, six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or lavender shirt, white shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Cappetta's whereabouts is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-1011.