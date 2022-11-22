Watch Now
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after deadly shooting in Pinal County

A child called 911 to report the shooting
Posted at 4:34 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 06:34:24-05

STANFIELD, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a deadly shooting Monday night.

Officials say they received a call around 9 p.m. from a child at a home in Stanfield who said a family member had been shot by her husband.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

PCSO says a man, identified as 32-year-old Ismael Ortega Hernandez, ran from the house on foot, leaving his cell phone in the area.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call PCSO or 911.

