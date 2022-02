A small earthquake hit the Roosevelt Lake area Thursday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6-magnitude quake was recorded northeast of the Valley around 7:45 p.m.

The USGS said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5.0 kilometers.

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was also reported in the same Roosevelt Lake area earlier this month.

So far no reports of anyone feeling this earthquake have been made and no damage has been reported.