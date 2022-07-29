1 dead, multiple injured after crash near Benson, AZ

BENSON, AZ — A man is dead and several others are injured after a driver allegedly attempted to get away from deputies in Cochise County.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Cochise County deputies attempted to stop a Ford Expedition on Davis Road at milepost 18, but the driver failed to stop.

The driver then started speeding away at speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to CCSO.

At that point, officials say the deputies stopped following it and issued an "attempt to locate" call for the vehicle.

At about 3 p.m. the vehicle was spotted traveling north on Highway 90 at speeds estimated at over 100 miles per hour.

A tire deflation device was deployed on Highway 90 before Interstate 10.

Shortly after, an SUV was turning left at Whetstone Commerce Drive on Highway 90 in Benson when the suspected vehicle crashed into it, causing both vehicles to come to a stop.

The driver of the Expedition, a woman in her 20s from Tucson, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Tucson hospital.

A male passenger, whose age or residence is unknown, was trapped inside the Expedition and pronounced dead at the scene, according to CCSO.

Two others in the Expedition, who are said by CCSO to be undocumented immigrants, were also injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The two people who were inside the SUV that was struck were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other details have been released.