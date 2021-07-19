Tempe holding 'Job Monsoon' fair to help businesses hire employees

TEMPE, AZ — If you are looking for a job, the city of Tempe is teaming up with local businesses for a first-of-its-kind job fair.

On July 21 and July 28, balloons will be outside of businesses across Tempe. If you see balloons, that means the business is hiring.

You can walk in, give your resume, possibly do an interview, or even get a job on the spot.

“We know there’s a challenge when it comes to our businesses being short-handed," said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. "We know there are so many people out there currently looking for work so they can support themselves and their households, so we didn’t want to just simply sit back."

The initiative, called the "Tempe Job Monsoon," is in partnership with The City of Tempe, Downtown Tempe Authority, Tempe Chamber of Commerce, and Tempe Tourism.

About 100 businesses are signed up to participate. For a full list, click here.